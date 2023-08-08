MARDELA SPRINGS, MD -- A massive tree crashed down onto a Mardela Springs home on Bridge Street this morning around 9:30 A.M. No one was injured in the incident.
The tree completely destroyed the porch of the home and tore through the roof into an upper bedroom. It also tore down several power lines leaving neighbors temporarily in the dark.
Firefighters, tree removal, electric, and internet companies were on the scene all morning in the process of removing the tree and restoring power to Bridge Road.
County officials say the tree, which had already been uprooting, likely gave out due to the wet conditions of the ground it was on from last nights storms.
The owner of the home, Scott Green, said he knew the tree was on the brink of falling for some time.
“I was sitting in the house – actually watching WBOC on the news, and the large tree across the street finally gave up and hit the house. I’ve kind of been expecting it for a while, but hoping it wouldn’t happen.” said Green.
Green added he is grateful he has insurance and hopes to get to work on restoring his home, which him and his wife have owned since 1977, soon.