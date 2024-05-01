OCEAN CITY, MD - The season of dogs on the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City has officially come to its yearly end for the summer.
According to town code, dogs are only allowed on the resort town’s beach and boardwalk between October 1st and April 30th. Starting today, May 1st, canines are no longer permitted in these spaces.
Dog owners can still access the Dog Playground in Ocean City on 94th Street and bayside to allow their four-legged friends some off-leash fun, according to Ocean City’s website. The playground includes an open dog area, agility obstacles, yard hydrants, and a doggy pool, among other features for pets. More information on the Ocean City Dog Playground including rates and registration can be found here.