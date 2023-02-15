Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM to 10 PM EST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&