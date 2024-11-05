DELAWARE - Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride has been elected as Delaware's next representative in U.S. Congress, according to the Associated Press.
Serving as State Senator since 2021, McBride is originally from Wilmington and served in the Obama-Biden White House.
As of November 5th, 2024, McBride has made history as the first openly-transgender person to be elected at the federal level.
A former Delaware State Trooper, Whalen is the owner of a residential construction company in Sussex County.
"Tonight is a testament to Delawareans: that here in our state of neighbors, we judge candidates based on their ideas and not their identities," McBride said in a statement Tuesday. "And while we await what message this nation will send the world – in this election, Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable child care for all our families, that ensures that housing and health care are available to everyone and that this is a democracy that is big enough for all of us."
As of the race's calling on November 5th, McBride led Whalen by 61,143 according to the AP.