OCEAN CITY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to conduct maintenance work on MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) beginning next week, leading to nighttime closures.
MDOT says nighttime pavement patching work will be conducted on MD 90 between US 50 and MD 528 starting Monday, May 20th. The work will necessitate the closure of both directions on Ocean City Expressway as work is carried out between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday of next week. MD 90 will be open during the day but completely shut down during the overnight work hours, according to MDOT.
The Department of Transportation offered the following detours while work is conducted:
From US 50 East – continue on eastbound US 50 to MD 378 (Baltimore Avenue) to northbound MD 528 (Philadelphia Avenue/Coastal Highway)
From 62nd Street at MD 528 – continue to westbound US 50.