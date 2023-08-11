ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works announced the establishment of 14 new agricultural preserves across eight counties.
The Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation approved the easements, which allow the state to work on the private farmlands, for an $8 million investment.
These 1,400 acres expand into Delmarva’s Queen Anne’s, Dorchester and Wicomico Counties and will be permanently protected by the foundation to provide fresh, local food to Marylanders.
“Keeping farming viable in Maryland starts with preserving farmland,” MD Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks said.