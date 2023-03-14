MARYLAND - Maryland House Bill 1180 would end the requirement of first degree murder for someone under the age of 25 charged for a killing committed during a felony.
For example, if a suspect under 25 burned down a house they thought was vacant but ended up killing a person inside, there would no longer be an automatic first degree murder charge.
In the state of Maryland, a person can be charged with first degree murder if the crime is deliberate or premeditated, committed by lying in wait, committed by poison or some is killed during the course of another felony such as a carjacking or burglary.
But the new bill would remove that last qualifier for people under 25, meaning if someone under 25 commits a felony and someone unintentionally dies during that crime, that person would no longer be charged with first degree murder.
"One of the fundamental elements of a just and fair criminal justice system is that individuals are held accountable for the crimes they committed or intended to commit," said Delegate Charlotte Crutchfield, a Montgomery County Democrat who introduced the bill.
Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes says this is the latest in a troubling trend removing resources from law enforcement and prosecutors.
"It would behoove them to sit in their communities and speak with prosecutors, speak with law enforcement officers, speak with judges, about how the decisions they are making, how they effect the boots on the ground, the people living in their communities," she said.
The bill's supporters say people under 25 haven't had full brain development yet.
But opponents point to the fact that under 25 you can vote, serve in the military or buy alcohol.
Dykes says this bill could even embolden young people to commit crimes.
"The vast majority of our multi-co-defendant homicides that happen in this jurisdiction and very troubled neighboring jurisdictions are 16 to 25," she said.
WBOC reached out to Maryland's branch of the American Civil Liberties Union. We were told they had no comment at this time.
We reached out to Governor Wes Moore's office who told us the Governor does not have an official position on this bill.