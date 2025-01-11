OCEAN CITY, MD - The Maryland State Highway Administration is hosting a public informational workshop on pedestrian and bicycle safety this Tuesday. MDOT is seeking the community's input on plans to make areas along Coastal Highway safer.
The Maryland State Highway Administration is hosting a workshop to discuss safety improvements along MD 258 or Coast Highway. The workshop will cover 15th to 67th streets as part of the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, or PSAP.
Those who attend the workshop will be able to view and provide feedback on project details, maps, and displays. There will also be representatives to answer questions regarding projects and safety improvements, according to OCPD.
The Ocean City Police Department provided the following meeting information:
Date: Tuesday, January 14th
Time: 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Where: Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City