SALISBURY, Md. - Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation will meet with Wicomico County officials in Salisbury on Thursday to discuss MDOT’s Draft FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program, which details a record $19.9 billion six-year capital budget investment in the state’s transportation network.
The meeting is part of MDOT’s tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the CTP. MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. and other MDOT officials will outline the state’s investments and discuss Wicomico County’s transportation priorities.
WHO: MDOT Secretary’s Office: Secretary James F. Ports, Jr.;
MDOT State Highway Administration: Administrator Tim Smith;
MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration: Administrator Chrissy Nizer;
MDOT Maryland Transit Administration: Office of Local Transit Director Travis Johnston;
MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration: Regional Aviation Assistance Director Ashish Solanki; and
Maryland Transportation Authority: Director of Planning and Program Development Melissa Williams.
WHEN: 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
WHERE: Wicomico County Civic Center, DaNang Room, 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury, MD 21804
Watch live at: http://www.pac14.org/
Each fall, MDOT presents its draft six-year capital program to Maryland counties and Baltimore City for review and comment. After gathering input from local jurisdictions, the Draft 2023-2028 CTP will be finalized later this fall and the Final FY 2023-2028 CTP will be submitted to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2023 General Assembly session.
To view the Draft 2023-2028 CTP, go to www.ctp.maryland.gov. For a complete list tour dates, times and locations, visit: https://bit.ly/3D5KzAu.