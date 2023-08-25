SALISBURY, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation via Wicomico County Emergency Services announced road work previously scheduled for last Tuesday will be completed next Monday, weather permitting.
According to the press release, the project may impact those living and working in east Salisbury near the intersection of MD-346 (Old Ocean City Road) and Hobbs Road.
The Department says work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, when a Chesapeake Utilities contractor plans to drill to accommodate a gas line tie. The road work will require the intersection’s traffic signal to operate on “flash” mode and flaggers will be present to assure a smooth traffic flow, according to the release.
Chesapeake Utilities will continue work in the area throughout next week under a single lane closure permit.