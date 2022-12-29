The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced it will perform preventative maintenance work on the Verrazano Bridge over Sinepuxent Bay, MD 611 (Stephen Decatur Highway) and the parallel pedestrian bridge in Worcester County from Wednesday, January 4, to Wednesday, January 11, weather permitting.
Work is expected to take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. MDOT SHA says it will close one lane on the bridge to ensure safety for motorists and workers, and a flagging operation will be in place to guide motorists safely through the work zone. The work will include divers placing grout and securing concrete bags underwater at the base of the bridge to create a protection mat to stabilize sand around the piers.
The Verrazano Bridge provides access to Assateague State Park and Assateague Island National Seashore. Sinepuxent Bay is a navigable inland waterway connecting Chincoteague Bay with Ocean City Inlet. More than 5,000 vehicles use the bridge each year, with the greatest volumes during peak summer weekends.