Meals on Wheels and Home Instead in Easton hosted a meal preparation event today.
The event aimed to promote senior community activity as well as healthy meal choices.
Jenna Marchi, owner of Home Instead Easton, says not only is a healthy meal important for those getting older, but the connection that shared meals bring.
“A meal isn’t just about nutrition, it’s about connecting with our family and our friends and creating important moments, and those moments are what keep us engaged in our community so we’re just trying to create more of those important moments.” said Marchi.
Marchi says that she has seen many of those she works with nearly completely isolate themselves in the past three years, with their only interactions being with their in-home caretaker.
She tells us research conducted by the Home Instead organization found that adults who feel lonely miss 224 meals a year, more than 20% of their total meals.
The organization hopes that spreading this message will encourage seniors to come out more to community centers and activities.
Meals on Wheels and Home Instead both say they are always looking for volunteers.