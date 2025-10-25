MILLSBORO, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. said they were alerted to a medical emergency with burns the morning of Oct. 25, but then the call was upgraded to a residential structure fire in Millsboro.
Fire officials say the building was on Layton Davis Rd. off John J. Williams Highway. Originally, only the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex Paramedics were dispatched, but once EMS arrived and saw smoke, the Indian River, Millsboro, and Dagsboro fire companies were also sent out. Additionally, there was a water shuttle training symposium nearby, so more resources from Ellendale, Frankfort, Indian River, Hillsboro, and Millsboro arrived.
Officials say upon arrival, they could see fire on two sides of the house. Emergency response included initial patient stabilization, interior and exterior 360 evaluation, fire suppression activities, water supply establishment, venting propane tank mitigation, and other tactics, according to Indian River fire officials.
One resident was taken to a nearby medical facilities with significant burns. The other resident refused additional EMS services.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.