SALISBURY, Md. -- Memorial Day ceremonies across Delmarva honored the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States of America. Monday's ceremonies included a solemn gathering at the Wicomico Civic Center.
The annual ceremony, moved indoors to the Civic Center’s Midway Room because of the threat of rain, lasted about an hour. But for the veterans and families in attendance, organizers said the event carried a message far greater than its length.
Among those gathered were veterans from different branches of the military.
"Larry Atkins, United States Marine Corps."
"I’m Jim Jester, I’m an Orphans Court Judge, I was in the Army."
"James Jackson, Army."
"Jim Ricca, United States Army, Military Police."
Each reflecting on the meaning of Memorial Day and the sacrifices made by fellow service members who never returned home.
For many Americans, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. But veterans at Monday’s ceremony said the day carries a much deeper meaning.
"Oh, it gets you in the heart," said Jester.
Veterans described Memorial Day as a time to pause and remember our country's fallen heroes.
"It’s a time to reflect on the sacrifices that so many people have made to keep our country safe," said Jackson.
One of the most emotional moments of the ceremony came as military leaders read the names of every fallen veteran from Wicomico County. The names stretched across generations of military service, from historic wars to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The reading served as a reminder of the human cost of war and the sacrifices military families continue to carry long after conflicts end.
"When the call came up, they said send me," Jackson said. "They didn’t say, I’m running away. They didn’t say, I don’t want to go."
Veterans said ceremonies like the one held Monday help ensure the sacrifices of fallen service members are never forgotten.