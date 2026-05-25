Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.