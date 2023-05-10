OCEAN PINES, Md. - The largest Memorial Day ceremony in the region returns to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.
Ocean Pines officials made the announcement on May 5. According to officials, each year the event draws thousands of people to the memorial grounds and features music, demonstrations, and public speakers honoring U.S. men and women who gave their lives in service.
“Memorial Day honors all who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our county,” Veterans Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said. “This year’s ceremony, as those before it, will honor the brave men and women who served our country and lost their lives in doing so.”
Gilmore says the keynote speaker this year will be retired U.S. Marine Corps Major Al Soto.
The ceremony will also reportedly include patriotic music performed by Randy Lee Ashcraft, The Delmarva Chorus, and Glen Mohr with the St. Luke’s Contemporary Choir. The program is scheduled to run for one hour.
Officials say public parking will be available at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. Limited seating will be available during the Memorial Day ceremony and guests are encouraged to bring chairs. No seating will be supplied for the special dedication ceremony.
In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center and be announced on the www.oceanpines.org and www.opvets.org websites and on social media.
For more information on the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation, visit www.opvets.org or www.facebook.com/WorcesterCountyVeteransMemorial.