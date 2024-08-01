DELMAR, De. - A memorial service was held in Delmar on Thursday to honor the lives of Steven and Judith Franklin, who passed away on the same day last month. The couple survived a brutal beating by Randon Wilkerson, just moments before Wilkerson fatally attacked Corporal Keith Heacook.
While many learned of the Franklins after the tragic incident, others remembered the couple for their long lives and remarkable 57 years of marriage.
The memorial service was attended by a large crowd, including their son, Jason Franklin, who spoke on the topic of forgiveness. "Just always remember that anger is a poison that you drink hoping someone else will die," Jason said. "But there's great power in forgiveness."
Delmar, Delaware Mayor Tom Bauer reflected on his relationship with the Franklins, which deepened after the assault. "They'd be walking around the neighborhood, and I'd go up to the house a few times during the last few years. We'd talk, especially after the episode with Heacook and them. We became even closer, just talking about life in general and about the case. We got along very well, and they were well respected in the community," Bauer said.
The U.S. Marine Corps was in attendance to honor Steve Franklin's military service. Steve was also deeply committed to animal welfare, regularly volunteering at the Wicomico County Humane Society. "He only walked the biggest, baddest, strongest dogs we had," said Kim Nock, director of the Wicomico County Humane Society. "It was his life, he loved it. He wanted a pitbull so bad, but his wife wouldn't let him have one."
The service included a performance of Judy Franklin's favorite song, providing a moment of reflection on the couple's lasting impact on the community.
In a tribute to their memory, the mayors of Delmar, Maryland, and Delmar, Delaware, announced that August 1 will be designated as "Steve and Judy Franklin Day" in Delmar.