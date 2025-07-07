DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested one man and are seeking a second in connection to an alleged unlawful imprisonment incident in a Walmart parking lot.
Authorities say they were called to the Walmart on Jerome Drive on June 30 just after 7:30 p.m. on reports of a disorderly person. According to police, 25-year-old Kevin Caple, of Smyrna, and 36-year-old Coles Khayree, of Dover, drove into the Walmart parking lot in a pickup truck and approached an SUV parked in the fire lane. Caple then confronted the passengers in the vehicle and demanded it be moved, according to police. The occupants were a teenager and an infant.
Police say Khayree began loading the SUV onto their truck’s towing mechanism and lifted the vehicle several feet off the ground with the children inside. The teen’s mother then came out of the store, and an argument ensued.
Police say Caple told them he was an employee of a local towing company and that they had a contract with Walmart to tow illegally parked cars. Neither of the men were wearing any tow truck operator identification, and the truck they arrived in did not have any towing identification, according to police.
Further investigation revealed Caple was a former employee of the towing company and Khayree was never employed by the company. Arrest warrants were then issued for both.
On June 3, police say Caple turned himself in. He was charged with the following and released on his own recognizance:
-Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000
Delaware State Police say Khayree has yet to be located and is wanted on the same charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 302-378-5749.