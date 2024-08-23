GREENWOOD, DE- The Woodbridge School District has announced that metal detectors will be used at all football games at Woodbridge High School Stadium.
Beginning at their first home game on August 29, metal detectors will be used at both the home and the visitor entrances, school officials say.
All spectators will be required to pass through a metal detector to be admitted into the stadium. Spectators who do not consent to a screening will not be allowed into the stadium and will not be given a refund.
Spectators will not be allowed re-entry to the sporting event, and will not be allowed entry into the stadium after the third quarter.
Approved bags include one small purse and one clear plastic tote.
Woodbridge School District officials say these safety measures are being put in place to create a safe and secure environment for this upcoming football season.
“The Woodbridge School District remains deeply committed to the safety and well-being of all students, staff, and visitors attending football games at Woodbridge High School Stadium”.