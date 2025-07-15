OCEAN CITY, MD- A celebration of skateboarding’s legacy on the East Coast is rolling into Ocean City.
The Mid-Atlantic Skateboard Hall of Fame (MA-SHOF) has announced its first induction ceremony, set for Saturday, September 20th, at the Cambria Hotel. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving the rich skateboarding history across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Delaware, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, and New Jersey. It will honor the people, places, and things that have impacted the skateboarding scene.
Officials say Ocean City holds a special place in Mid-Atlantic skateboarding history. It boasts the Ocean Bowl, the world’s oldest municipal skatepark, established in 1976. Nearly five decades later, the Ocean Bowl remains a cultural icon, hosting generations of skaters and serving as a cornerstone of East Coast skateboarding.
The 2025 Inaugural Induction Class includes:
- Mike "Micro" Mapp: a dedicated skateboarder and ramp builder, significantly shaped East Coast skateboarding. As CEO of Ramptech, a Northern Virginia-based ramp building company, Mapp introduced innovations like "Phenolic" ramp surfaces and patented ramp designs. He was instrumental in building the iconic Cedar Crest Ramp, a global destination for skaters and music fans. Mapp's work, including his role as a producer of the "Blood and Steel" documentary, has influenced generations of skaters and the terrain they ride.
- Denny Riordon: an iconic East Coast skateboarder, embodies the spirit of the scene since its inception. A long-time professional skater across various styles, including vert, freestyle, and bowl riding, Denny competed at the highest levels with sponsors like Kryptonics and Toxic. Riordon also built skate terrain, repped numerous brands, and owned multiple board shops in Maryland. He continues to skate in his mid-60s, currently owning the Assateague Island Surf Shop in Ocean City, Maryland, and inspiring new generations.
- Chuck Treece: a Philadelphia-bred legend in both skateboarding and music. In 1984, he became the first African American featured on the cover of Thrasher Magazine. He's the driving force behind the skate punk band McRad and a prolific session musician, working with artists from Billy Joel to Pearl Jam. Treece continues to skate and perform, influencing both worlds since the 1980s. His impact includes breaking barriers and merging skate and music cultures.
- Lapper Magazine: A Virginia-based skate fan zine founded by Bruce Adams and Wade Herren in 1984, that began as a home photocopied mag. Lapper documented and represented the East Coast skateboarding scene, featuring local skaters, spots, and contests, becoming a significant voice in the community and spreading across the country before stopping publication in 1988. Lapper is run today as an online magazine by one of its early contributors, Andy Bittner.
- Marc Emond: a Maryland coast native, is celebrated for his smooth, surf-influenced skate style and his pivotal role at Ocean Bowl. He managed the park throughout the 1980s, championing its significance as a pioneering municipal skatepark. Emond also channels his passion into art, creating works that embody and celebrate the skate culture of the region, including cartoons for local publications and murals for the Ocean Bowl. His contributions span skating, management, and artistic expression.
- Tom Groholski: "The New Jersey Devil," quietly shaped vert and pool skating with his raw style and innovative tricks like the "groh-plant". A pioneer of East Coast skateboarding and a 2022 California Skateboarding Hall of Fame inductee, his authentic approach and technical prowess, including mastering lip tricks like the "Hurricane," influenced generations who valued skateboarding's integrity. Groholski's impact stems from his love for skateboarding, not fame.
- Cedar Crest Ramp: Located at the Cedar Crest Country Club in Centreville, Virginia, and owned by Mark Hooper, this steel halfpipe ramp, known as "The Crest", was a major mecca for skaters and music fans in the 1980s, attracting visitors from every corner of the world. The Crest was one of the most amazing vert ramps in existence at the time and also a true cultural hot-spot, hosting epic weekend-long “Ramp Jam’s”. The Crest is the focus of the documentary movie, “Blood and Steel”.
- Dorsey Truitt: The Hall of Fame’s first ICON, Dorsey Truitt was a true business mastermind, whose impact revolutionized Mid-Atlantic skateboarding. Dorsey was a successful race car driver and owner of the Holiday House Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland in 1974 when he founded the world’s first skateboard distribution company. Truitt also founded and manufactured numerous major brands, such as Toxic, Brand-X, and Kryptonics. He was instrumental in nurturing East Coast talent, fostering early skateboarders and industry professionals. Dorsey passed away at age 90 in 2023, and his son Patrick continues the ‘Truitt Skates’ family legacy in Ocean City, Maryland.
- Josh "Bomb King" Marlowe: son of Ocean Bowl pioneer Haystack Marlowe, Josh was an Ocean City local and a legendary East Coast skater. A daily fixture at the Ocean Bowl with best friend of Patrick Truitt, since opening day, his powerful style and towering inverts defined his skating. Josh's aggressive style and audacious personality inspired countless skaters, young and old, to push their own boundaries. Though he passed away in March 2025, Josh's legacy as a "force of nature" endures.
- Reggie Barnes: a North Carolina based retired professional freestyle skater and founder of Eastern Skateboard Supply. A pioneer of East Coast skateboarding, Barnes was ranked among the top five American freestyle skaters in 1986. Through his skating career and business ventures, Barnes has significantly contributed to the growth and development of the skateboarding industry, especially in the Mid-Atlantic region.
- Henry Gutierrez: a Virginia Beach native and vert skating legend, is celebrated for his consistent dedication and ability to push the limits of vert skating. Known for blasting impressive airs and 540s, he's been a formidable presence for over 30 years, notably competing in the Renegade Vert Series. His early years skating the Mt. Trashmore vert ramp in Virginia Beach, alongside the influential "Fork Crew," solidified his East Coast roots and fueled his passion. Gutierrez continues to inspire, representing brands like Embassy Skateboards.
More information and tickets can be found on the Mid-Atlantic Skateboard Hall of Fame website.