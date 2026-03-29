WICOMICO CO. - An accidental fire destroyed a two-story barn in Hebron early this morning, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office.
Fire officials say the structure fire was caused by combustibles being too close to a heat lamp, that was being used to keep baby chicks warm in the barn.
The barn fire was on Athol Road, around 2:30 a.m., officials say.
They say it took 50 firefighters an hour to control the flames. Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding department.
The Maryland Fire Marshal's Office estimates the damages at $140,000.