MILFORD, Del.-Milford City Council has announced a workshop originally scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled. The Council Workshop will now be held February 28 at 6:00 p.m.
Milford City Council Workshop Rescheduled
Chaz Gill
Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Weather
WBOC Late Weather Feb 13 2024 More weatherWBOC Late Weather Feb 13 2024
Trending Now
-
Local 82-Year-Old Man Breaks Powerlifting Records
-
UPDATE: Police Continue to Investigate Laurel Shooting that Wounded Three
-
Dorchester County Man Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off
-
Multiple Fire Companies Respond to Massive Sussex County Field Fire
-
Woman Arrested For Threatening Coworker With Knife in Millsboro