MILFORD, DE– Milford City Manager Mark Whitfield announced he will not request a contract extension beyond his current term and plans to retire May 1st.
City Officials say Whitfield announced the decision to Mayor F. Todd Culotta and City Council members at an Oct. 9th meeting.
Milford's City Council will discuss the recruitment process for a new city manager later this month, according to a press release.
Whitfield served the City of Milford as public works director from July 2016 to December 2019, interim city manager from January to April 2020 and city manager since May 2020.
He was named the State of Delaware City Manager of the Year for 2023 by the Delaware League of Local Governments, according to the City.