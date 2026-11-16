Milford house fire leaves one person critically injured

MILFORD, Del. - Fire officials say one person was badly hurt during a house fire over the weekend.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says on Saturday, Nov. 14, around 1:15 p.m., a fire broke out at a home in the 200 block of Truitt Avenue. The Carlisle Fire Company was reportedly the first on the scene before other fire companies arrived to support.
Investigators say one person in the home was transported from the scene with burn and smoke inhalation injuries to Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The victim was then airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Pennsylvania in critical but stable condition, according to the fire marshal's office.
Officials say the home's other occupants were able to escape without injury due to working smoke alarms.
The fire marshal's office says the fire was caused by a cooking accident in the kitchen, which sustained heavy damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.