MILFORD, DE - City of Milford officials have announced the appointment of Christopher Coleman as their next City Manager.
Coleman has over 30 years of experience in public administration within municipal government, according to Milford officials. He previously served as the Town Administrator in Westwood, Massachusetts.
“Chris will be a welcomed leader to the City of Milford staff and the community,” said Mark Whitfield, current City Manager. “His deep experience in local government and his strong commitment to community-centered leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and improve city services.”
Coleman’s appointment follows local controversy over the position’s salary. In May, the Milford City Council approved $195,000 in compensation for the new City Manager.
As Town Administrator in Westwood, Milford officials say Coleman was instrumental in the development of a new elementary school, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching collective bargaining agreements, and advancing critical infrastructure projects.
With a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Clarion University, Coleman is also an ICMA Credentialed City Manager. He is a member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), the Massachusetts Municipal Managers Association, and the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association
"I am deeply honored to have been selected as the next City Manager for Milford, and to follow in the footsteps of such a respected leader and individual as Mark Whitfield,” Coleman said in a statement. “The inclusive and thoughtful selection process—which involved the Mayor, City Council, Department Heads, and surrounding municipal managers—left a strong impression on me. It not only gave me a deeper understanding of Milford, but more importantly, allowed me to connect with the dedicated individuals I will have the privilege of working alongside. I am excited to collaborate with Mayor Culotta and the entire City Council in supporting and advancing the City's goals. I look forward to earning my place on this exceptional team and contributing to the work of passionate professionals who genuinely care about their city, their colleagues, and the positive impact they make every day in our community."
Coleman is slated to begin his term as City Manager on August 4, 2025.