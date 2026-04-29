MILFORD, Del. - City leaders in Milford are looking ahead at potential improvements to one of the area’s busiest roadways, as a new study highlights ongoing concerns about traffic and safety along Airport Road.
The Airport Road Corridor Study, presented to city council this week, examines a stretch of road connecting Canterbury Road and Route 113 — an area that sees heavy daily traffic from residents, workers and visitors.
For people who live and work nearby, those conditions can be frustrating and, at times, unsafe.
William Brown, who lives along Airport Road, says congestion at key intersections has long been a problem— though recent changes are starting to help.
"Where the Canterbury intersection is with Airport Road… that was atrocious," Brown said.
A newly completed roundabout at that intersection is already improving traffic flow, according to city officials. But while congestion may be easing in some spots, safety concerns remain — especially for pedestrians and cyclists.
"A lot of times I don't feel safe because of just the bike lanes that are not there," Brown said. "There are not sufficient pedestrian walkways and the excessive speed has continued to increase since I've been here."
The study found most people traveling the corridor rely on cars, with limited walking and biking — largely due to safety concerns. Many respondents also identified traffic congestion as their top issue.
Cayla Powell, who works at the Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club along Airport Road, says backups are common — particularly when drivers are trying to turn.
She believes widening parts of the roadway could help reduce those delays.
"I think what would fix it would be to expand the roads a little… so that people have room to go around those cars that are turning and it's not creating a traffic jam," Powell said.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta says addressing both traffic flow and safety is a priority for the city as it plans for future growth.
"This roundabout was in response to that, to keep traffic flowing through this corridor a little better," Culotta said. "They're making it as safe as possible for pedestrians and folks that might want to be walking out here."
Proposed improvements outlined in the study include additional turn lanes, potential roundabouts at other intersections, and expanded pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure such as sidewalks and bike lanes.
City leaders say the study is still in its early stages, with more discussions and public input expected before any final decisions are made.
For now, the goal is clear — creating a safer, more accessible Airport Road for everyone who uses it.