MILFORD, DE - A Milford man was arrested on Sunday morning after an attempted burglary of a local convenience store.
On January 12th, at approximately 12:42am, the Milford Police Department were dispatched to an alarm at the Shore Stop in the 400 block of Bay Road in Milford.
Police say when they arrived, they saw that the front glass door of the business was damaged, but no entry was made into it. Through further investigation, MPD identified 33-year-old Bryant Ratlief, of Milford, as the person who caused the store's damage.
Officers searched the surrounding area and found Ratlief. He was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Attempted Burglary 3rd-Degree
- Criminal Mischief over $1000
According to the Milford Police Department, Ratlief "went before the Justice of the Peace Court 7, who issued a $1,000.00 unsecured bail". He was released with a future court date in Kent County.