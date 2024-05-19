SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A Milford man was arrested for stealing a Tesla Cybertruck from a residence in Lincoln on Saturday morning.
Delaware State Police say on Saturday, May 18th, around 8:10am, troopers responded to a residence on Brick Granary Road in Lincoln, Delaware for the report of a stolen vehicle.
Troopers learned that the victim's 2024 silver Tesla Cybertruck with temporary New Jersey registration was stolen from his property. Authorities tracked the victim's vehicle and located it on a dirt path off Pinecone Drive.
However, DSP report that before they could approach the truck, it fled toward Pinecone Drive. The driver disregarded all signals and did not stop as it continued traveling on the road toward Brick Granary Road.
After a short pursuit, the Tesla came to a stop and the driver (sole occupant) was taken into custody without incident. Delaware State Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Corey Cohee, of Milford.
Cohee was charged with the following crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,2000 secured bond.
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal
- Criminal Trespass
- Failure to Have License in Possession