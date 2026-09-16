SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Investigators say a woman was killed when a pickup truck failed to stop at an intersection.
Delaware State Police say on Sept. 15, around 5:50 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling west on Salt Barn Road when it failed to stop for the stop sign at Old Stage Road. Troopers say the truck crashed into the driver's side of an SUV traveling south on Old Stage Road.
Investigators say the SUV driver, a 54-year-old woman from Mardela Springs, Maryland, was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not been released yet.
The driver of the the pickup truck, a 32-year-old man from Laurel, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
State police say the road was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
This crash follows a similar incident at the same intersection back on Aug. 27, where a pickup truck failed to stop and crashed into an SUV, killing the driver. The pickup truck driver in that case is facing vehicular homicide charges.