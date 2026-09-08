UPDATE: Man arrested after deadly crash in Laurel

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Police arrested a man for a two-vehicle crash that killed one person.
Delaware State Police arrested 63-year-old James Elliot, of Laurel, for vehicular homicide and related charges.
Troopers say the crash happened Thursday, Aug. 27, around 5 p.m. According to investigators, Elliot was driving a pickup truck traveling west on Salt Barn Road and did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Old Stage Road. Police say Elliot's truck hit the driver's side of an SUV traveling south on Old Stage Road.
State police say the driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Norma Eckard from Delmar, Delaware, died at the scene.
Police say Elliot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say they contacted him at the hospital and observed signs of impairment. Troopers executed a search warrant for a sample of Elliot's blood at the hospital.
On Sept. 3, Elliot was charged with the following and committed to the Department of Correction on a $21,500 cash bond.
- Vehicular Homicide Second Degree – Driving Under the Influence – Negligent Causing Death (Felony)
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign