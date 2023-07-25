DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested 19 year-old Jesean Coverdale on murder charges stemming from a May 2021 shooting incident in Dover.
On Tuesday, troopers reportedly pulled over Coverdale and discovered he had an active warrant.
He was taken into custody and charged with the following crimes:
- Murder First Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)
Coverdale was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $85,000 cash bond.
On May 15, 2021, troopers reported to the Uplift Barber Shop at 1534 Governors Avenue, Dover, Delaware for a shooting incident. Investigators say 23 year-old Javon D. Jones was a customer the day an unknown man entered through the front door and shot him multiple times. Two suspects fled the scene on foot. Jones later died at a hospital.
Through investigative measures, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit identified Kyree Robinson and Coverdale as the suspects. Robinson was arrested on April 20, 2022.