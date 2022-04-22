DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a suspect for murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred at a Dover barbershop in May of last year.
Twenty-three-year-old Kyree Robinson, of Dover, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. May 15, 2021, troopers responded to a reported shooting at Uplift Barber Shop, located at 1534 Governors Ave. in Dover. Troopers said that 23-year-old Javon D. Jones, of Dover, was a customer in the barbershop when an unknown suspect walked through the front door of the business and fired multiple shots at Jones, striking him in the upper torso. The suspect then fled the scene. Jones was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Through investigative measures, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit identified Kyree Robinson as the suspect.
For the aforementioned first-degree murder and related charges, Robinson was arraigned Wednesday by the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and issued a $1,070,000 cash bond. Robinson, who was incarcerated at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution at the time of his arraignment, remained in the custody of the Department of Corrections.