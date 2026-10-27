MILFORD, Del. - The Milford School District announced the start of its plans to get Lulu Ross Elementary School students back to learning after a devastating fire Sunday morning.
District officials say sixth graders from Milford Middle School will move to Milford Central Academy. They say that move will make room for second, third, and fourth grade students from Lulu Ross.
They say the goal is for these changes to take place Monday, Nov. 2.
Officials say staff members at all three schools have been notified and will continue to share details about the time and effort it will take for them to relocate their materials.
They add they are still working on how the change will impact transportation, instructional schedules, start/end times, and other student services. District officials say they will provide daily communication with this info as it becomes finalized.
They are working on developing a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document that will be posted in a parent portal on our website and they say it will be updated daily after each message from the district.
They also add while community support is greatly appreciated, they are asking everyone to pause fundraising and donation efforts until they are able to create a list of supplies and resources the schools will need and provide guidance on who to contact for further information regarding donations to the Milford school district.