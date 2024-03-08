MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection to terroristic threats made within city limits Thursday.
Police say they are attempting to speak with Thomas Caffrey, 59, of Lincoln, DE regarding the threatening incident on March 7th. The Milford Police Department says they have made multiple attempts to contact Caffrey but have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on Caffrey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081.
The Milford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection to terroristic threats made within city limits Thursday.