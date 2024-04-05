MILFORD, Del. - As we inch ever closer to Monday's solar eclipse, folks are getting excited about the amazing event.
But the eclipse over Delmarva should not be seen with the naked eye.
"There is only one safe time to view an eclipse without eclipse glasses, and that's during totality, and that is not going to happen on the Eastern Shore," said Dr. Jeanne Murphy a optometrist with Salisbury Optical.
In fact, trying to look at an eclipse for even just a few moments could cause lifelong injury.
"Looking at an eclipse without proper protection can damage the retina, which would leave you possibly blind," Murphy said.
Only undamaged eclipse viewing glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 standard allow for safe viewing.
In Milford, Del., the public library is helping folks enjoy the eclipse safely, hosting a viewing event starting at 2 p.m. on Monday where they will offer eclipse viewing glasses - and more.
"We decided to kind of do a larger event instead of just handing out glasses to the public, we decided to have music, crafting, and just to celebrate the eclipse," said Kim O'Shea, children's librarian at the Milford Public Library.
The eclipse glasses were donated to the library by STARNet Library Network.
Folks appreciated groups like the Milford Public Library supporting a safe viewing of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"If it gets young people excited about an event like that, and learn a little bit about that, and maybe read a little bit more about those kind of things I think it's wonderful, fabulous," said Jean Burgess, visiting Milford from Westminster, Md.
The viewing event at the Milford Public Library will be held at the Johnson Library Portico and Ampitheater starting at 2 p.m. Eclipse glasses will be distributed while supplies last.
Many other communities and organizations are offering eclipse viewing events with eclipse glasses. Check with your town to find out more.