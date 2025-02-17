MILFORD, DE- City officials are asking residents to help shape the future of Milford by participating in a community survey aimed at improving long-term planning efforts.
The survey invites feedback on local government services, quality of life, and what residents believe is working well—or needs improvement—in their community.
Mayor Todd Culotta said the initiative will give city leaders a clearer understanding of residents’ priorities.
“The survey is a thing we put together to send out to a random sampling of residents to get their feedback on what's important to Milford, what they see, what their concerns are, criticisms, everything,” Culotta said.
Although the survey has just begun, some residents already have ideas.
Lucius Webb, a Milford resident, believes the city needs more downtown housing.
“I think there need to be more downtown residences for people to live and be close to where they're working,” Webb said. “I would say more housing that would attract young families. We have so many more apartments and townhomes, and we need something a little step up from that.”
Other community members, like Janice Gibson, are pushing for a more vibrant downtown.
“Retail would be really good right down where I'm at right now,” Gibson said. “You know, to bring more business to it because, basically, it's only alive at nighttime instead of during the day.”
City officials say feedback like this is exactly what they’re looking for as they work to shape Milford’s future.
Culotta said the survey responses will help identify key areas for improvement and guide future development.
“As a mayor, obviously, I get plenty of folks that give me their opinion on things, and I love that. But this helps us get a broader sample, so we can study trends and see what people are consistently asking for.”
Currently, a random selection of households is being invited to complete the survey. Beginning March 6, it will open to all Milford residents before closing on March 20. The results will be reviewed in April and presented to the City Council.