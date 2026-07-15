MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department is celebrating what it calls a historic achievement after the city reached one full year without a homicide or shooting for the first time in more than seven years.
Police also report a 30% reduction in FBI Part I crimes year-to-date, including decreases in violent offenses and property crimes such as felony thefts and stolen vehicles.
Chief Cecilia Ashe says the milestone is the result of years of strategic policing, strong partnerships and the work of officers throughout the department.
"To go a full year without a shooting or a homicide is a great accomplishment for any community, but it's really due to the hard work and the partnerships throughout the state that we've built," Ashe said.
The chief says there isn't one strategy responsible for the decline in crime. Instead, she credits intelligence-led policing, partnerships with local, state and federal agencies, and programs such as Group Violence Intervention, which focuses law enforcement efforts on the small number of individuals responsible for much of the violent crime.
She also points to the department's work with prosecutors and initiatives aimed at reducing gun violence.
According to Ashe, the city's progress extends beyond homicides and shootings.
"We're seeing drops in every single category," she said. "If we had to pinpoint one or two categories where we're seeing the most success, it's probably in our felony thefts and stolen vehicles."
Community sees progress, but some want more patrols
Many of the residents and business owners WBOC spoke with said they've noticed a stronger police presence throughout the city.
Downtown business owner Stephanie Kearns said officers regularly stop into local businesses, attend community events and have become familiar faces in the community.
"They're always just a very visible presence," Kearns said. "Anywhere you go, you're going to see one of the cars or one of the officers, and I feel like that helps."
She believes those everyday interactions help build trust while also discouraging crime.
"They're just so integrated in the community that it, number one, makes the everyday citizen feel comfortable," she said. "But it also is deterring that crime at the same time."
Some residents, however, say they still avoid certain neighborhoods and would like to see officers patrolling more often during routine days rather than primarily at community events.
Milford resident Jorja Willey said she feels safe in most parts of the city but believes additional patrols could further improve residents' sense of security.
"I hear a lot of the older population talking about how the police are doing a good job," Willey said. "But they want the police kind of patrolling more areas... not just at the bigger events."
Others say they regularly see officers throughout the city and appreciate their efforts.
"You have the cars come through the neighborhood," resident Bernard Hinton said. "They sit and park and they speak... I think the cops [are] doing a good job."
Building relationships
Chief Ashe says one of the biggest changes during her tenure has been the department's focus on community engagement.
"We see the officers more and we haven't deployed any more officers than what we had before," Ashe said. "But it's really about reaching out to the community, them getting to know the officers and the officers getting to know the community that they serve."
She says the department hopes to continue that approach while maintaining enough staffing to sustain the progress.
Milford City Council recently approved funding for one additional officer, and the department is working to fill one to two existing vacancies.
"Our goal and our mission here isn't just zero shootings and zero homicides," Ashe said. "We want to be the safest city in Delaware. And then the goal after that is the safest city in America."
While police are celebrating the milestone, Ashe says the work is far from over, adding that maintaining the city's progress will require continued community support, officer retention and proactive policing.