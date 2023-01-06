MILFORD, Del.- Milford Middle School opened in 1929, but has not been home to students for the past decade.
That could change with the school district's plans to renovate and reopen the nearly 100 year old building.
Milford school district (MSD) held a public meeting on Wednesday Jan. 4 to share design plans for the school.
District officials said the response from the public was positive.
MSD Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Sara Croce, also said the school is important to the community.
"A lot of our community either graduated from that building, taught in that building or have lived around that building," said Croce. "I think there was a big buzz of excitement around seeing it revitalized and what it could look like."
The proposal includes plans to renovate the entrance and the gym, while demolishing the rest to make room for new facilities.
Sharon Curtain works across the street from the school. She said she is glad to see the building put to use.
"I know a lot of schools are getting over populated and this would create more jobs for teachers too," said Curtain.
Dr. Croce said the main focus of the project will be creating as much space as possible for students.
"We want to make sure as many students fit in that school as possible because we are still aiming for a 1,000 student school serving fifth and sixth graders," she said.
Demolition is expected to begin in August 2023. MSD officials are hopeful that the school will open by the 2025/2026 school year.
The estimated cost for the project is just less than $60 million. MSD will cover $15 million of that using bond sales and the state will cover the remaining amount.