MILFORD, DE- In light of recent devastating natural disasters, Milford has a new tool to help keep the community alert during emergencies.
City leaders say they are implementing a new emergency communication system from “RAVE technologies.” Officials say the new system will allow the city to reach people with critical information during power outages, flooding, or other threats.
Residents who sign up for the service will receive emails that will have important information and may include instructions on how to stay safe.
City Manager Mark Whitefield says, “The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. With the increasing frequency and intensity of storms, it’s vital that we have a reliable communication system in place to keep everyone informed during emergencies."
To sign up for the service you can visit Milford’s website here.