SALISBURY MD - The City of Salisbury says milling and paving work will cause the closure of roads on Thursday.
The City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development says an outside contract will be working on milling and paving a section of Center and Mitchell Streets on October 24th (Thursday).
During this time, Mitchell Street from Route 13 to Center will be impassable. Additionally, the section of Center Street between Newton and South Division will be impassable.
Anyone with questions can contact Assistant City Administrator at 410-548-3100.