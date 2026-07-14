SALISBURY, Md. - More than $18 million has been awarded for affordable rental housing construction at The Village at Mitchell Pond.
The funding is part of more than $1 billion in awards announced by Governor Moore's office for affordable rental housing construction throughout the state. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development awarded low-income housing tax credits and provided financing through state rental housing funds, the Multifamily Bond Program, and energy efficiency programs to create or preserve 3,025 affordable rental units.
“Access to affordable housing is one of the biggest barriers to long term success and security of Marylanders across our state,” said Gov. Moore. “Our administration is heavily investing and leveraging every tool available to build more homes, expand rental housing options and lower the cost of accessible, safe and quality housing for hardworking Marylanders.”
Locally, $18,373,602 was allocated to The Village at Mitchell Pond in Salisbury. The project will include rehabilitation of 68 units intended for family housing.