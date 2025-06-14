DEADLY SHOOTING GRAPHIC

MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting early Saturday in Millsboro. 

Authorities say they responded to a home on Rivers Edge Drive on reports of a shooting at about 2 a.m. on June 14. Upon arrival, troopers say they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Despite medical aid, the man died at the scene.

Two other men were also found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The ensuing investigation revealed the 19-year-old, the two other men, and Marcus Harris, 25, were at a woman’s home when an argument broke out. The woman told the 19-year-old and the two other men to leave, according to police, and Harris and the 19-year-old began fighting. Harris then allegedly opened fire on the 19-year-old and the two other men. The woman was not injured.

Police arrested Harris and took him to the Department of Corrections on $480,000 cash bond on the following charges:

-Murder First Degree (Felony)

-Attempt to Commit Murder First Degree – 2 counts (Felony)

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 3 counts (Felony)

