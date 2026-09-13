LONG NECK, Del. - A 67-year-old Millsboro man was arrested Saturday after an argument over a bar seat at the Crab Barn in Long Neck, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say around 9 pm., they received reports of a stabbing at the Crab Barn on Long Neck Road. They say when they arrived, a 44-year-old man had been stabbed by a male suspect, after an argument over a seat at the bar.
The victim was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital.
Police say the suspect, Douglas Clay, fled on a motorcycle before police arrived. They say later that night, police saw Clay riding on Indian Mission Road, and they tried to pull him over, but he sped away.
Police say they followed him, and during the chase, Clay drove very fast and recklessly. They say he finally came to a stop in Milton, where he was taken into custody.
DSP say he was taken to a local hospital for a medical issue, and while they were speaking with him, troopers saw multiple signs of impairment.
They say after Clay was released from the hospital, he was charged and committed to the Department of Correction on a bond over $129,000.
He was charged with the following:
- Assault 1st degree - intentional serious injury (felony)
- Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (felony)
- 4th offense DUI (felony)
- Disregarding a police officer signal (felony)
- Resisting arrest
- Multiple pursuit-related traffic offenses