MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man in connection with a shooting incident Monday morning.
On Tuesday around 10:15 a.m., troopers say they responded to a hospital for a man being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man, identified as 44 year-old Robert Bishop stated he accidentally shot himself at his home on the 30000 block of Cordrey road in Millsboro. Troopers say Bishop shot himself in the wrist while in his garage. Police say Bishop's employee was in the garage with him at the time but was not injured. Bishop is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning/possessing a firearm. Troopers say they recovered the firearm, ammunition, and a crossbow from Bishop's home.
Once discharged from the hospital, Bishop was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering Second Degree
- Failure to Comply with Taking of Photos and Fingerprints
Bishop was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 for these charges and several capiases. He was issued a $13,500 unsecured bond for these charges and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,000.00 cash bond for the capiases.