Millsboro Man Arrested After Stabbing and Attempted Robbery

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Troopers arrested 36-year-old Kevin Clary, of Millsboro, on felony charges.
Delaware State Police say on Jan. 19, around 3:32 p.m., a trooper was approached by a 38-year-old man who was stabbed in his hand at the Wendy's located on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.
Troopers say investigation revealed that Clary was inside the Wendy's when he discovered the victim, his acquaintance, was in the parking lot. Clary reportedly made statements about killing the victim before going outside.
Once outside, troopers say Clary opened the passenger door where the victim was sitting and demanded money from him while jabbing him with a knife and repeatedly threatening him. Troopers say the victim was able to close the door to stop the assault, at which point Clary began kicking the door. State Police say the victim's girlfriend returned to the car and drove to the trooper at a nearby business.
State Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for his injury. Responding troopers reportedly located Clary near a wooded area on Coastal Highway and took him into custody without incident.
Clary was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the below crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $64,300 cash bond.
- Attempted Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Disorderly Conduct