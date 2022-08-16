MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 53-year-old Millsboro man following accusations that he assaulted several officers during an investigation early Monday evening.
Police said that at around 6:30 p.m., troopers were called to a home on the 20000 block of Laurel Road for a complaint of criminal mischief.
A trooper arrived at the scene and attempted to contact the suspect of the complaint, later identified as 53-year-old Aaron Wharton, who was observed walking away from the area. Wharton then reportedly began running away from the scene when the trooper approached him on foot. The trooper gave chase and attempted to take Wharton into custody. However, police said Wharton threw dirt into the trooper’s eyes and punched the trooper in the face, causing injury. After he was taken into custody, Wharton continued to struggle with officers at the scene, police said. Wharton kicked an assisting officer from the Selbyville Police Department and spit into the faces of two troopers, according to investigators.
Police said Wharton refused medical treatment and was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts
- Offensive Touching of Another With a Bodily Fluid – 2 counts
- Criminal Mischief
Wharton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,200 cash bond.