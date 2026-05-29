Robert Berry

Robert Berry, 44, of Millsboro

 Delaware State Police

GEORGETOWN, DE– A Millsboro man was arrested on robbery and weapon charges following an alleged home invasion.

Delaware State Police responded to a home security alarm activation in the 24000 block of Lawson Road around 10:30 a.m. on May 15.

Troopers say an 83-year-old victim told them an unknown suspect forced his way inside when she opened the door. He allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded to see an unknown person not in the home.

She reportedly locked herself in a room and used a panic alarm while the suspect searched the home and left, according to a press release.

DSP says the victim was not injured.

Investigators identified the suspect as 44-year-old Robert Berry, of Millsboro, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Berry reportedly turned himself in to DSP Troop 4 on May 28. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $166,000 cash bond for attempted robbery, home invasion, aggravated menacing and firearm charges.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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