GEORGETOWN, DE– A Millsboro man was arrested on robbery and weapon charges following an alleged home invasion.
Delaware State Police responded to a home security alarm activation in the 24000 block of Lawson Road around 10:30 a.m. on May 15.
Troopers say an 83-year-old victim told them an unknown suspect forced his way inside when she opened the door. He allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded to see an unknown person not in the home.
She reportedly locked herself in a room and used a panic alarm while the suspect searched the home and left, according to a press release.
DSP says the victim was not injured.
Investigators identified the suspect as 44-year-old Robert Berry, of Millsboro, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Berry reportedly turned himself in to DSP Troop 4 on May 28. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $166,000 cash bond for attempted robbery, home invasion, aggravated menacing and firearm charges.