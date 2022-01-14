Millsboro, De. - Another person from Delmarva is now charged in connection to last year's riot at the US capitol. Nicholos Lattanzi faces four counts, including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining inside the capitol.
Lattanzi was on the FBI’s radar prior to January 6th. In December, the University of Delaware Police Department alerted the FBI to a post made by Lattanzi on his Tik Tok page. According to the charging document the FBI monitored the page and checked it on or around January 6th. On Tuesday Lattanzi was arrested in Delaware for his involvement in the insurrection.
Screenshots from Lattanzi's Tik Tok page shows him DC bound, with the caption “anyone else gonna be at the rally tomorrow?” Other pictures appear to show Lattanzi at the “stop the steal rally” and then later inside the capitol building.
In an April 5th interview with the FBI, Lattanzzi said he went to the capitol because “we were betrayed by the people who represent us.” Lattanzzi thought the event turned violent because “Mike Pence and the republicans turned on us.” In the same interview Lattanzi denied having any role in violence or trespassing or any affiliation to any specific group at the rally.
The next day a person claiming to represent Lattanzi reached out to the FBI and wished to amend the statement made the previous day. On April 21 Lattanzi revised his statement saying he did not see any no trespassing signs or any police pushing people to get out. He also gave the FBI photos, off his phone from January 6th.
Authorities say Lattanzi spent about five minutes in the capitol but now faces multiple charges.