MILLSBORO, DE - The Millsboro Police Department has announced the arrest of a man charged with the sexual solicitation of a minor.
According to police, Michael Guerrieri, 67, of Millsboro, allegedly instructed a child under 18 in his care to engage in sexual acts online with adults and then send the videos to him.
Guerrieri was arrested on August 8th and charged with the following:
-Sexual Solicitation of a Child Under the Age of 18 (Felony)
-Promoting Sexual Solicitation of a Child Under the Age of 18 (Felony)
Guerrieri was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $40,000 secured bail and was also ordered to not have contact with anyone under 18.