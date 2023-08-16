MILLSBORO, Del - A Millsboro man has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison after he was found keeping multiple Molotov Cocktails in his shed and making threats against the group home where he lived.
Job Gillette, 25, formerly known as Joshua Rieley according to court documents, was sentenced yesterday. Court documents say Gillette had seventeen Molotov Cocktails, an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, and a ballistic vest all stored in his shed outside the group home. Gillette had reportedly also added styrofoam to the Moltovs to maximize the damage they could cause and to “help the burning liquid adhere to the target and create clouds of thick, choking smoke.” Screws and nails wer also added to the homemade incendiaries.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware, Gilette made threats to “blow up or burn down” the group home and reportedly spoke of a New World Order, a conspiracy theory that powerful and behind-the-scenes entities are working to create a global totalitarian government.
“Had Mr. Gillette been able to follow through with his plot, the impact could have been devastating for the group home and its residents,” U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said. “I wish to commend federal, state and local law enforcement for working together to thwart Mr. Gillette’s criminal plans. This sentence should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering this similar violent conduct.”
Gilette was arrested following a joing investigation by the FBI, Delaware State Police, and Delaware State Fire Marshals. The Honorable Richard G. Andrews pronounced the sentence yesterday, August 15th.