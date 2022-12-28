MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are requesting help identifying a suspect who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint.
Delaware State Police say on Dec. 15, around 9:48 pm, an unknown suspect carrying a shotgun entered East Coast Liquors in Millsboro and demanded money.
Detectives obtained these photographs of the suspect and vehicle and are requesting help identifying them.
Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective D. Yencer by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.